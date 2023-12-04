Hackers Acquitted in Avalanche Stablecoin Project Platypus Theft Case

According to Foresight News, two hackers accused in the Avalanche stablecoin project Platypus theft case have been acquitted by a French court. Mohammed M. and Benamar M. allegedly stole approximately $8.5 million from the project. French authorities accused Mohammed of counterfeiting and maintaining an automatic data processing system, fraud, and money laundering, while Benamar was charged with receiving stolen assets. However, Mohammed claimed to be a 'moral hacker' who intended to 'recover funds from the Platypus platform to return them later' and sought a 10% bonus of the total amount paid by the company. Following this, both were acquitted. In February, Foresight News reported that the Avalanche project Platypus stablecoin, Platypus USD, suffered a flash loan attack, resulting in a loss of assets worth approximately $9 million, according to CertiK monitoring.

View full text