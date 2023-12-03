Forbes Launches Under 30 List on Ethereum Blockchain

According to CryptoPotato, Forbes has announced the launch of its prestigious Under 30 list on the Ethereum blockchain. This move marks a significant milestone, merging traditional media's reputation with the transformative power of blockchain technology. The Under 30 list, known for showcasing the world's most promising young entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders, now takes a significant step forward by utilizing the Ethereum blockchain to ensure the achievements and stories of these exceptional individuals are preserved forever. Vadim Supitskiy, Forbes' Chief Digital and Information Officer, said, 'Forbes stands at the intersection of traditional media and cutting-edge technology. The introduction of the Under 30 list on the Ethereum blockchain is more than an acknowledgment of young influential leaders; it's a testament to the immense possibilities blockchain technology holds in data preservation.' This initiative is part of Forbes' ongoing efforts to pioneer and adopt technological advancements, particularly in the Web3 space. Taha Ahmed, Forbes' Chief Growth Officer, added, 'The blockchain-enabled Under 30 list is just our starting point. We are thrilled to delve deeper into how blockchain and Web3 technologies can revolutionize the ways we disseminate, store, and protect vital information.' The Under 30 series covers 20 diverse categories, including art, entertainment, retail, e-commerce, finance, and investment, reflecting the wide range of fields where young talents are making an impact. The '30 Under 30 Finance 2024' list features notable personalities from the crypto industry, such as SEI Labs, Injective Labs, Fractal co-founder, Blockchain Capital, Layer3, and Bitcoin Depot, signaling Forbes' recognition of the growing influence of the digital currency sector. This year's selection process was overseen by a panel of esteemed judges, including Circle co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire, prominent Web3 figures like Injective Labs founders Eric Chen and Albert Chon, and Fractal co-founder and co-CEO Aya Kantorovich. This diverse group of judges reflects Forbes' commitment to embracing a wide range of expertise and perspectives in its selection process.

