AI.Society Announces Sale of Over 1000 Nodes, Generating Over $2 Million in Revenue

According to Coincu, AI.Society has announced the sale of over 1000 nodes, resulting in more than $2 million in revenue. This achievement comes just over two months after the start of their sales journey and reflects a strong and growing interest in the AI sector within Web3. AI.Society is an Artificial Intelligence platform that connects users with AI Non-Player Characters (NPCs) to offer valuable insights, advice, and facilitate meaningful collaboration between AI and humans within a highly customizable metaverse. Participants in the AIS metaverse can seek guidance across various subjects and industries, ranging from healthcare and education to creative tasks. At the heart of the AI.Society ecosystem are the node operators. Each node in the network contributes to driving the functionality of AI chatbots within the metaverse. In return, these nodes reward AIS tokens for the operators every 10 minutes. AI.Society node operators benefit from early access to emerging AI NPC functionality, a personal AI assistant, participation in decentralized AI trainings, and earning AI.Society tokens (AIS) to be spent on virtual properties and AI support amongst other services. According to the AI Society's Roadmap, only the initial 1300 nodes can be acquired using USDT. Subsequently, all remaining AIS nodes will be exclusively sold using the AIS token, which is the native currency of the AI Society metaverse. Currently, the AIS token is actively traded on various Centralized Exchanges, with a daily trading volume ranging from $600,000 to $1,000,000, as reported by Coingecko. The CEO of AI.Society stated, 'The essence of the metaverse lies in collaboration, and with AI.Society, we aim to turn that vision into reality. By providing each user the chance to own a stake in the development of our metaverse, we aspire to create an inclusive and rewarding space for all. We are thrilled to bring our vision to life and usher in a new era of interactive and engaging virtual communities.' AI.Society looks forward to continued growth and innovation in the evolving world of AI and metaverse technology.

