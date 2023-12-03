copy link
Safe Urges Teams to Disable v0.1.0 Module Due to Issue Found in ERC-4337 Canonical
Binance News
2023-12-03 13:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Safe, a smart wallet infrastructure, has identified an issue in the Safe ERC-4337 Canonical Module v0.1.0. The company is urging teams using the v0.1.0 module to disable it until the v0.2.0 audit is completed. The audit for v0.2.0 is scheduled to be finished next week.
