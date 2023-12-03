Privacy Blockchain Beam to Undergo Second Halving in January 2024

According to Foresight News, Guy Corem, a board member of the privacy blockchain Beam Foundation, announced that Beam will undergo its second halving in January 2024, marking the end of Beam Treasury releases. Miners, currently limited to GPUs, will mine 20 new Beams per minute instead of 40. The second halving will also be the point when Beam's circulation reaches 60%. In addition, Beam engineer @Vlad38604806 is considering upgrading Beam's L1 to Kaspa's DAG Knight variant. According to CoinGecko data, the BEAM token has risen over 174% in the past 24 hours and nearly 400% in the past 7 days. Beam's official website states that it follows a deflationary issuance schedule, with no pre-mining or ICO, starting with 100 BEAM per block and halving periodically. The total supply is 262,800,000 BEAM. For the first five years (until January 3, 2024), 20% of block issuance revenue will go to the Beam Treasury.

