South African Crypto Platforms Revix and Bitfund Merge with Austrian Coinpanion to Create Altify

According to Foresight News, South African cryptocurrency investment platforms Revix and Bitfund have merged with Austrian digital asset platform Coinpanion to create an alternative investment platform called Altify. Alternative investments include asset classes such as private credit, venture capital, real estate, crypto assets, and collectibles. Sean Sanders, the founder and CEO of Revix, will serve as the CEO of Altify, bringing together over 80,000 customers from Revix, Coinpanion, and Bitfund under the Altify umbrella.

