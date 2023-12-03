SEC's Ethics Questioned Amid Ripple Lawsuit and Alleged Conflicts of Interest

According to CryptoPotato, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been facing scrutiny over its influence on cryptocurrency markets and a series of lawsuits against crypto firms since 2020. Recently, Rhode Island lawyer John Deaton has called the SEC's ethics into question, highlighting a revolving door at the commission and potential conflicts of interest in the Ripple lawsuit. Deaton pointed out that former SEC Chair Jay Clayton was once a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, the law firm hired by blockchain company ConsenSys when it acquired J.P. Morgan's blockchain platform Quorum in 2020. Deaton argued that Ethereum and ConsenSys have received special treatment from the SEC, while the commission has unfairly targeted Ripple Labs. He suggested that if Ripple Labs had hired the legal firm where Clayton had worked, the Ripple lawsuit would not have happened on Clayton's watch. As a result, Deaton argues the SEC is unfairly picking winners and losers in the cryptocurrency industry. He also criticized journalists who are complacent about regulatory ethics, calling it "truly sad" that they don't view conflicts of interest at the SEC as worthy of reporting. Deaton's concerns were echoed by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, who expressed frustration over what he considers unfair practices by the SEC. Marisa Coppel, senior counsel at the Blockchain Association, said in a recent interview that she doesn't expect the Ripple lawsuit to end in a settlement, as the SEC seems eager to press the suit all the way to the Supreme Court.

