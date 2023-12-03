Etherscan Team Requests $1 Million Annual Budget for ENS Development and Support

According to Foresight News, Harith Kamarul, a team member of blockchain explorer Etherscan, recently proposed a request for a $1 million annual budget to fund the continuous development, support, and related hosting costs of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) on Etherscan and other team-operated blockchain explorers. Kamarul stated that the Etherscan team consists of over 40 employees who will collectively support ENS product development, infrastructure maintenance, education, and user support initiatives. Etherscan previously received a donation of 46,296.3 ENS from ENS in November 2021.

