Bitcoin Miner Revenue Increases Over 30% in November
2023-12-03 06:44
According to Foresight News, data from The Block Data reveals that Bitcoin miner revenue reached $1.16 billion in November, a more than 30% increase compared to October's $885 million. Additionally, Ethereum block validator revenue for November was $145 million, with transaction fees accounting for $34.31 million.
