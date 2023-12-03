Mint.Fun Concludes Fundrop Event, Allowing Fundrop Pass Holders to Mint Fundrop Finale IDs

According to Foresight News, NFT minting aggregator mint.fun has announced the conclusion of its fundrop event. Fundrop Pass holders are now allowed to mint Fundrop Finale IDs on Base. The ID attributes are generated based on points, streaks, and level achievements. Since the start of the fundrop event, over 513,547 people have minted Fundrop Passes, and more than 382 ETH in rewards have been distributed.

