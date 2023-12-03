Hacker Transfers 600 ETH from Shen Bo's Wallet to Tornado Cash

According to Foresight News, Beosin EagleEye monitoring has revealed that a hacker has transferred 600 ETH from the personal wallet of Shen Bo, the founding partner of Distributed Capital, to Tornado Cash. On April 16, 2023, the hacker sold the previously stolen 557,140 LQTY tokens, exchanging them for ETH and storing them in an address starting with 0x1D43f1. In November of last year, Shen Bo's personal address, ending in 5e894, was hacked, resulting in the theft of 38 million USDC and 1,606 ETH.

