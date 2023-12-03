Over 21 Million 1INCH Tokens Unlocked and Claimed

According to Foresight News, on December 1st, 1inch unlocked 98.74 million 1INCH tokens, with multiple addresses claiming approximately 21.51 million 1INCH tokens (equivalent to $7.68 million). Of the claimed tokens, about 38% (around $2.92 million) have been transferred to CEX and sold on-chain. However, a larger portion of the tokens has not been transferred or sold after being claimed.

View full text