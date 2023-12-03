copy link
Over 21 Million 1INCH Tokens Unlocked and Claimed
2023-12-03 03:01
According to Foresight News, on December 1st, 1inch unlocked 98.74 million 1INCH tokens, with multiple addresses claiming approximately 21.51 million 1INCH tokens (equivalent to $7.68 million). Of the claimed tokens, about 38% (around $2.92 million) have been transferred to CEX and sold on-chain. However, a larger portion of the tokens has not been transferred or sold after being claimed.
