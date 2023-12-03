Buy Crypto
UK Parliament Panel Urges Bank of England to Proceed with Caution on Digital Pound

Binance News
2023-12-03 02:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, an influential panel in the UK Parliament has advised the Bank of England (BOE) to consider whether a state-backed digital pound is truly necessary, as the risks to the banking system and privacy may outweigh the benefits. The Treasury Committee urged the central bank to proceed with caution and consider measures to mitigate the risks posed by 'Britcoin,' including lowering the limit on the amount of digital pounds consumers can hold. The panel, comprising members of Parliament from the main political parties, concluded that it is not clear at this stage whether the benefits are likely to outweigh these risks. The BOE has stated that a digital version of the pound will likely be needed as more transactions move online. The UK Treasury and BOE are studying how to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and have not yet made a final decision on whether to proceed. A decision is not expected in the UK for at least two to three years, and the BOE said any new currency would not be in circulation before the second half of the 2020s. There are concerns that a move to CBDCs could trigger bank runs if consumers used a digital pound as a safe haven instead of regular deposits. Privacy concerns have also caught the attention of lawmakers and conspiracy theory groups. The committee recommended a more cautious approach to the limit set on individuals' digital pound holdings and suggested that officials consider paying interest on the CBDC and drafting legislation to ensure strong privacy safeguards for the digital pound.
