copy link
create picture
more
Arbitrum DAO Approves $23.54 Million One-Time Reserve Fund for 26 Projects
Binance News
2023-12-03 01:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Arbitrum DAO has approved a one-time reserve fund of 21.1 million ARB tokens (approximately $23.54 million) to support 26 projects that missed the first round of funding. These projects had already received funding from the network's Short-Term Incentive Program (STIP) but were unable to secure funding due to the program's initial 50 million token budget. The 26 projects receiving this funding include Gains Network (4.5 million ARB), Stargate Finance (2 million), Synapse (2 million), PancakeSwap (2 million), Wormhole (1.8 million), Magpie (1.25 million), RabbitHole (1 million), dForce (1 million), and Vela (1 million). According to the proposal, the grants will be distributed after a three-day waiting period.
View full text