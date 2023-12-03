Silo Finance Addresses Inaccurate Chainlink Price Feed on Arbitrum

According to Foresight News, the development team of decentralized lending protocol Silo Finance, Silo Labs, announced that earlier today, the Chainlink wstETH/ETH price feed on Arbitrum reported inaccurate values, leading to the liquidation of five positions. Silo's liquidator acted before other liquidators and received liquidation penalties. Silo will refund the penalties to the affected users, and no bad debts were generated. Silo Labs stated that the price fluctuations of WSTETH/ETH on Arbitrum seemed to be caused by two large transactions on Balancer V2. These transactions were quite large, and the Chainlink data provider's VWAP calculation on Arbitrum may have taken them into account, with the reported price possibly representing the volume-weighted market at a given time.

