Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Majority of Americans Trust AI for Digital Payment Account Monitoring, But Is It Truly Secure?

Binance News
2023-12-02 19:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the financial industry continues to develop ways to make spending money easier, with artificial intelligence (AI) driving the next generation of digital payment systems. However, while many consumers are adopting AI as a financial resource, most still do not trust the technology to spend money. A recent Empower survey of 999 American adults revealed that the majority trust AI to assist with financial planning, with nearly two-thirds (65%) stating they would use the technology to provide account balances or performance updates. Other areas where more than half of respondents would use AI financially include suggesting ways to grow savings (60%), helping to manage or stick to a budget (58%), and creating a budget (57%). However, only 41% of Americans are open to the idea of AI paying their bills, according to the survey. Fewer than one-in-five (17%) trust AI to make investments, while less than 10% have asked AI to help them with a financial matter. AI can be beneficial in payment processing for merchants and vendors, as it can help streamline operations, minimize errors, and increase efficiency. It is also effective in reducing false declines, which occur when a legitimate online purchase using a valid credit card is declined when it should have been approved. However, there are risks associated with AI, particularly in terms of fraud. AI can be used to create spam emails and fake websites on a larger scale, increasing the risk of fraud for those who use AI to make payments. Additionally, AI makes it easier for fraudsters to impersonate speech patterns and language, increasing the likelihood that consumers will send money to the wrong person.
View full text