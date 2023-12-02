Investor Optimism Grows as Interest Rate Cuts Expected in 2024

According to Yahoo News, the S&P 500 index concluded November with a significant 8.9% increase, marking its 18th strongest monthly performance since 1950. Technology stocks surpassed broader market gains, with the Nasdaq 100 index rising by 10.8% and recording its fifth-best monthly result in a decade. Bond markets also experienced a rally as yields dipped, and metal commodities thrived due to a weakening dollar. This market rally was fueled by a surge in investor optimism, anticipating Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2024 in response to cooling inflation. By the end of November, market forecasts suggested the Fed would begin its rate-cutting cycle in May 2024, with up to five rate reductions by the end of next year. The personal consumption expenditure price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, slowed from 3.4% in September to an annual 3% rate in October, meeting market expectations. This moderation in inflation further supported the prospect of multiple rate cuts in the coming year. Financial markets experienced a significant upswing in November, with both stocks and bonds on the rise. U.S. government bonds are on track for their best month in nearly 40 years following a summer and early autumn sell-off that saw foreign buyers all but desert the Treasury markets. The VIX index has reached its lowest point since before the pandemic, just as equity markets are attempting to regain their 2023 highs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that it's "premature" to declare the Fed's efforts as sufficiently restrictive, indicating a readiness to adjust policies further if needed.

View full text