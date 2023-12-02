Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Investor Optimism Grows as Interest Rate Cuts Expected in 2024

Binance News
2023-12-02 12:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the S&P 500 index concluded November with a significant 8.9% increase, marking its 18th strongest monthly performance since 1950. Technology stocks surpassed broader market gains, with the Nasdaq 100 index rising by 10.8% and recording its fifth-best monthly result in a decade. Bond markets also experienced a rally as yields dipped, and metal commodities thrived due to a weakening dollar. This market rally was fueled by a surge in investor optimism, anticipating Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2024 in response to cooling inflation. By the end of November, market forecasts suggested the Fed would begin its rate-cutting cycle in May 2024, with up to five rate reductions by the end of next year. The personal consumption expenditure price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, slowed from 3.4% in September to an annual 3% rate in October, meeting market expectations. This moderation in inflation further supported the prospect of multiple rate cuts in the coming year. Financial markets experienced a significant upswing in November, with both stocks and bonds on the rise. U.S. government bonds are on track for their best month in nearly 40 years following a summer and early autumn sell-off that saw foreign buyers all but desert the Treasury markets. The VIX index has reached its lowest point since before the pandemic, just as equity markets are attempting to regain their 2023 highs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that it's "premature" to declare the Fed's efforts as sufficiently restrictive, indicating a readiness to adjust policies further if needed.
View full text