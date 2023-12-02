Bitcoin's 2023 Surge: Factors Influencing Price Movements and Potential Spot BTC ETF Approval

According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin has experienced a significant surge in 2023, with its price increasing by over 130% since the beginning of the year. Several upcoming factors, such as the December 13 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and the December 12 US inflation rate announcement, could potentially influence further price movements. The Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, which might remain stable or decrease, is expected to affect Bitcoin's value. Lower interest rates could encourage investment in BTC. Previous announcements from the Fed regarding interest rates have impacted Bitcoin's price, such as when the asset dropped below $30K this summer after the entity raised interest rates by 25 basis points. On the other hand, low interest rates could encourage borrowing and investing, potentially leading to increased interest in more volatile assets like Bitcoin. The Fed's decision on interest rates will likely be based on US inflation rates. Although inflation has slowed in recent months, it is crucial to monitor its progress. Market participants should note December 12, when the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will report on the inflation rate changes for the past month. Another significant factor influencing Bitcoin's price is the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the USA. Financial institutions such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and Invesco have all filed to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF in the country. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has an impressive record of having 575 out of its 576 ETF applications approved by the SEC. As a result, its entry into the crypto market has been met with enthusiasm by Bitcoin bulls. Many experts and even AI-powered language models have suggested that a possible approval from the US securities regulator could trigger a massive increase in Bitcoin's valuation, with some speculating that approval could occur before the end of 2023.

