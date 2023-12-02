Hashdex Submits 19b-4 Amendment to SEC for Spot Bitcoin ETF Proposal

According to Coincu, Hashdex has submitted a 19b-4 amendment to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its spot Bitcoin ETF proposal. The amendment modifies certain statements in the initially proposed rule change. The SEC has outlined the evaluation process for the proposed Franklin Templeton and Hashdex spot Bitcoin ETFs, utilizing Form 19b-4 with a 35-day comment period. The SEC is soliciting written comments on Franklin Templeton and Hashdex's 19b-4 forms, seeking approval or denial insights. Market observers speculate that the SEC's recent moves could pave the way for potential approvals of spot Bitcoin ETFs in early January 2024, following previous delays in deciding on applications from two potential issuers. Hashdex's proposed fund structure is intricate, designed as a futures ETF holding spot BTC. Differing from Franklin Templeton, Hashdex plans to source BTC from various exchanges on the CME and rely solely on this mechanism for pricing. The SEC is actively seeking input on the CME's significance regarding the fund structure and the availability of ample liquidity.

