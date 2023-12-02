Whale Sells 1.78 Million BLUR and Buys 193,438 LINK

According to Foresight News, a whale sold 1.78 million BLUR tokens at a price of $0.502 per token, totaling approximately $894,000, four hours ago. The same whale then spent $1.25 million to purchase 82,957 LINK tokens at a price of $15.11 per token. In total, the whale acquired 193,438 LINK tokens, worth around $2.87 million, at an average price of $14.82 per token.

