Velodrome and Aerodrome Domain Names Restored and Secured After Suspected Attack

According to Foresight News, decentralized trading protocols Velodrome and its forked DEX Aerodrome, deployed on Base, have announced that their domain names have been restored and secured at the top-level domain level. They will be moving to a new service provider. Velodrome and Aerodrome also stated that their decentralized frontends 'http://velo.drome.eth.limo' and 'http://aero.drome.eth.limo' were not attacked and are still accessible. Additionally, users are advised to clear their cache before interacting with the websites. Foresight News had previously reported that Velodrome and Aerodrome had both tweeted about their service provider being suspected of being attacked again, warning users not to interact with their frontends.

