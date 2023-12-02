Inactive Margin Protocol Fulcrum Hacked, Losing Over 99 ETH

According to Foresight News, the long-inactive margin protocol Fulcrum has been hacked, resulting in a loss of more than 99 ETH. Web3 network security company Ancilia detected the attack. The hacker sent a French message on-chain, which translates to 'Steal the body, negotiate with the ghosts.' Fulcrum was launched in June 2019, and its official website is no longer accessible. The developer, bZx, stopped updating the platform after 2020.

View full text