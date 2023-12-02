Swell Network to Integrate Chainlink's CCIP for Secure Cross-Chain Interoperability

According to Foresight News, Ethereum staking protocol Swell Network has announced plans to integrate with Chainlink's cross-chain interoperability protocol, CCIP, to enable secure cross-chain interoperability between Arbitrum and Ethereum. Swell Network's cross-chain token transfer mechanism will be upgraded from LayerZero's OFT standard to Chainlink's CCIP, simplifying token transfer schemes. Additionally, Swell will utilize Chainlink's reserve proof to monitor the ETH reserves for swETH.

View full text