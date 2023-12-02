Shell Protocol Announces Internal Minting of SHELL Token in December

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Shell Protocol has announced that its SHELL token will be internally minted in mid-December. Following the minting process, it will take 3 to 4 weeks to test and verify the token lock and DAO system, with a public release scheduled for mid-January 2024. Shell Protocol also stated that more details about the token release will be revealed during the subsequent 'Secret Holiday Crafting Event' once the audit is completed.

