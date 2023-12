Shell Protocol Announces Internal Minting of SHELL Token in December

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Shell Protocol has announced that its SHELL token will be internally minted in mid-December. Following the minting process, it will take 3 to 4 weeks to test and verify the token lock and DAO system, with a public release scheduled for mid-January 2024. Shell Protocol also stated that more details about the token release will be revealed during the subsequent 'Secret Holiday Crafting Event' once the audit is completed.