Decentralized Trading Protocols Velodrome and Aerodrome Report Suspected Attacks

According to Foresight News, decentralized trading protocols Velodrome and its fork Aerodrome, deployed on Base, have both announced that their service providers are suspected of being attacked again. They have advised users not to interact with their front-end services. Both Velodrome and Aerodrome took to social media to inform users of the potential attacks on their service providers and urged caution when dealing with their platforms. The nature of the attacks and the extent of the damage are not yet clear. As decentralized trading protocols, Velodrome and Aerodrome aim to provide secure and efficient trading services to users. However, this incident highlights the potential risks and vulnerabilities that can arise in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

