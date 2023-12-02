Summer.fi Integrates With Spark Protocol To Expand Token Trading Pairs

According to Foresight News, decentralized trading platform Summer.fi has announced its integration with Spark Protocol, expanding token trading pairs and allowing users to deposit and borrow with a single click. Summer.fi also features Spark's stop-loss protection function and the sDAI Yield Loop strategy. In June, Foresight News reported that the Ethereum-based decentralized trading platform Oasis.app had rebranded to Summer.fi. The team stated that the previous name, Oasis, was a tribute to the origins of the Maker Foundation era, while the new name reflects its core values, enabling users to deploy funds in DeFi in a simple, dynamic, and friendly atmosphere. Additionally, Summer.fi has launched a new user experience (UX), new products, and added support for more protocols.

