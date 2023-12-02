copy link
Summer.fi Integrates With Spark Protocol To Expand Token Trading Pairs
2023-12-02 03:11
According to Foresight News, decentralized trading platform Summer.fi has announced its integration with Spark Protocol, expanding token trading pairs and allowing users to deposit and borrow with a single click. Summer.fi also features Spark's stop-loss protection function and the sDAI Yield Loop strategy. In June, Foresight News reported that the Ethereum-based decentralized trading platform Oasis.app had rebranded to Summer.fi. The team stated that the previous name, Oasis, was a tribute to the origins of the Maker Foundation era, while the new name reflects its core values, enabling users to deploy funds in DeFi in a simple, dynamic, and friendly atmosphere. Additionally, Summer.fi has launched a new user experience (UX), new products, and added support for more protocols.
