Atomicals Market to Compensate Users for 33,000 ATOM Loss Due to Security Issues

According to Foresight News, Atomicals Market, a marketplace and browser for Atomicals and ARC-20, announced that it had suffered a loss of 33,000 ATOM tokens due to the use of an insecure signing method, SIGHASH_NONE | ANYONECANPAY, on November 14th and 23rd. The platform has now switched to a more secure signing method, SIGHASH_SINGLE | ANYONECANPAY. The team has pledged to compensate the affected users for the lost 33,000 ATOM tokens, which will be airdropped to the victims' addresses within the next 48 hours. Users who need to change their address can contact the team via Discord. The team is still dealing with another ATOM loss incident that occurred on November 25th. To address such issues in the future, Atomicals Market plans to establish a security fund mechanism to cover accidental asset losses. Additionally, the platform announced that its team rebuilding efforts have been completed.

