Orb Labs' Blockchain Interoperability Protocol Passes Security Audit

According to Foresight News, blockchain interoperability protocol Orb Labs announced that its Orb Stack messaging layer has passed a security audit conducted by Zellic. The company is currently auditing the token encapsulation layer and plans to launch a transport layer test network and cross-domain name intent protocol. Orb Labs aims to improve the interoperability of various blockchain networks, allowing them to communicate and share information more efficiently. The successful security audit of the messaging layer is a significant milestone for the company, as it ensures the safety and reliability of the technology. As the token encapsulation layer audit progresses, Orb Labs will continue to work on the development of its transport layer test network and cross-domain name intent protocol. These advancements will further enhance the capabilities of the Orb Stack and contribute to the overall growth of the blockchain industry.

