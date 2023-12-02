Avalanche's Stars Arena Announces Contract Upgrade and Migration

According to Foresight News, Avalanche's social protocol Stars Arena has announced a contract upgrade and migration. As users resume trading, the total value locked (TVL) in the contract will be transferred to the new smart contract, ensuring the safety of user funds. The old contract will be abandoned, and users are advised not to interact with it after the migration. In addition, the Stars Arena team is releasing reward point applications. Foresight News previously reported that Stars Arena has restarted, with all assets transferred from the original team to a new team led by CEO Jason Desimone. All former team members have been removed and will not play a role in the project's future development. Paladin Blockchain Security is auditing the contract and fixing vulnerabilities. The first phase of the migration has been completed, and preparations are underway for the next phase. Currently, Stars Arena is back online with limited functionality.

