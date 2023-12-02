copy link
create picture
more
Hooked Protocol Addresses Token Transfer Confusion
Binance News
2023-12-02 02:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Web3 gamified social education platform Hooked Protocol recently addressed concerns regarding token transfers. The platform stated that the recent token transfers were intended to provide liquidity for HOOK tokens, acknowledging that this may have caused confusion about unlocking times.
View full text