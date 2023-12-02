Gitcoin Provides Over $2.1 Million in Funding for Optimism and Public Goods Network

According to Foresight News, Gitcoin has announced that it has provided over $2.1 million in funding for Optimism and Public Goods Network (PGN) through its grant program. The initiative has attracted more than 387,000 contributors and supported 679 innovative projects within the Optimism and PGN communities. Additionally, Gitcoin has enhanced the RPGF experience by collaborating with Optimism and utilizing tools such as ProjectRegistry and the Gitcoin community resource allocation protocol, Allo Protocol, to drive technological and protocol innovation.

