Algorand Ventures Invests in Afghan Digital Payment Platform HesabPay

According to Foresight News, Algorand Foundation has announced a strategic investment in HesabPay, a digital payment platform in Afghanistan. HesabPay is an interoperable digital payment platform that allows users to purchase call time, pay electricity bills, and send digital funds to other users. The investment by Algorand Ventures aims to support the growth and development of HesabPay, which is expected to contribute to the expansion of digital payment services in Afghanistan. This collaboration will help enhance the country's financial infrastructure and promote the adoption of digital payments among its population.

View full text