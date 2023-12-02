copy link
Polygon zkEVM Supports Cross-Chain USDC Standard for Easier Transition to Native USDC
2023-12-02 01:44
According to Foresight News, Polygon Labs has announced that Polygon zkEVM now supports the cross-chain USDC standard, making it easier for future transitions to native USDC. The older version of cross-chain USDC that does not follow the standard will be gradually phased out in favor of the new 'standard-compatible' cross-chain USDC. Developers and users can exchange their old cross-chain USDC for the new cross-chain USDC at a 1:1 ratio. Starting early next week, DeFi protocols on Polygon zkEVM will support the conversion from traditional USDC to the standard-compatible cross-chain USDC.
