S&P 500 Index Closes at Highest Level of the Year Amid Optimism on Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Policy

According to Yahoo News, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at its highest level of the year on Friday, fueled by growing optimism that the Federal Reserve has finished raising U.S. interest rates and may begin cutting them next year as inflation cools. The index closed at 4,594.63 points, up 26.83 points, or 0.59%, surpassing the previous high of 4,588.96 on July 31. U.S. stocks rebounded in November after three consecutive months of declines, driven by better-than-expected earnings and evidence of easing inflation, which increased bets that the Fed was at the end of its monetary tightening campaign. On Friday, the S&P 500 received an additional boost when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pledged to move 'carefully' on interest rates, describing the risks of tightening too far as 'more balanced' with the risks of not controlling inflation. Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina, said in an email that markets view Powell's comments as leaning towards the dovish camp. Roach noted that a few weeks ago, Powell stated that policy was restrictive, but now believes it is 'well into restrictive territory,' leading markets to focus on this subtle shift.

