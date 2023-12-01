Sporting Crypto Social NYC Event Explores Tokenization and Real-World Assets

According to Decrypt, the Sporting Crypto Social NYC edition, supported by ad agency L+R, took place in November at the Rally Museum, bringing together representatives from the worlds of sports, gaming, tech, and web3. The event featured discussions on tokenization and real-world assets, with attendees from the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA, and key players in blockchain and cryptocurrency such as Arbitrum, HBAR, Zora, NEAR, Solana, and Mysten Labs, as well as tech giants AWS, Google, and Apple. The conversations revolved around the integration of blockchain technology across sports, gaming, music, fashion, real-world assets, and the future of collectible investments. Pet Berisha, Founder of Sporting Crypto, noted the importance of industry leaders understanding the web3 space and collaborating with top web3 native operators for mainstream adoption. Jamie King, co-founder of Rockstar Games and advisor to both Sporting Crypto & L+R, highlighted the role of strong communities in groundbreaking achievements. The event served as a reminder of the passionate human spirit driving the industries forward, according to Alex Levin, Founding Partner at L+R. The discussions at the Rally Museum suggested that blockchain technology could cross over into the mainstream through sports, gaming, and entertainment.

View full text