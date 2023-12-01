Gaming NFT Marketplace Aqua Shuts Down

According to Decrypt, Aqua, a gaming NFT marketplace, has officially ceased operations, as announced by CEO Sean Ryan on LinkedIn. The startup, which was launched in 2022, partnered with blockchain firms like Immutable and Polygon Labs but struggled to raise funds in a broader crypto gaming market with slower-than-expected growth. Ryan, a former VP at Facebook, stated that he still believes gamers will own their gaming assets, but it will take longer than initially anticipated. Aqua aimed to offer a gaming NFT marketplace and embedded marketplace solutions for game developers, supporting NFTs on Ethereum, Polygon, and Immutable X networks. The closure of Aqua follows GameStop's decision to shut down its NFT wallet in August, citing regulatory uncertainty.

View full text