Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Peru Aims to Raise Local-Currency Debt to Pay Down Dollar Bonds as Fed Cuts Rates

Binance News
2023-12-01 19:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Peru is looking to increase longer-dated, local-currency debt to pay down dollar bonds as soon as the Federal Reserve begins reducing interest rates, says Finance Minister Alex Contreras. The Andean nation sold 9.2 billion soles ($2.5 billion) in bonds maturing in 2033 at a yield of 7.35% in May, swapping out dollar debt due this decade. Contreras believes the government can already raise debt that is cheaper than that, but expects rates to become even more attractive for borrowers soon. Peru is currently experiencing a recession as high interest rates impact an economy already suffering from social unrest and farming losses related to the El Nino weather pattern. While annual inflation has slowed to 3.64% in November, allowing the central bank to cut rates to 7% from 7.75% earlier this year, slower activity has hurt tax revenue at a time when the government is struggling to meet its fiscal goal. Contreras says Peru will need to implement more spending cuts to achieve a fiscal deficit target of 2.4% of gross domestic product by the end of the year.
View full text