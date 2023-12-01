Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Grayscale Hires Former Invesco Head John Hoffman to Lead Distribution and Partnerships Team

Binance News
2023-12-01 17:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, crypto asset manager Grayscale has appointed former Invesco Head of Americas John Hoffman to lead its distribution and partnerships team. The announcement comes six weeks before a decision is expected on whether Grayscale will be allowed to launch a spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded-fund (ETF). Hoffman, an ETF veteran, spent over 17 years at investment manager Invesco, holding various positions, including director of ETF institutional sales and capital markets at Invesco PowerShares Capital Management, adviser, and most recently, leading the Americas, ETF and indexed strategies team. Dave LaValle, Global Head of ETFs at Grayscale, expressed excitement about Hoffman joining the team, citing his industry and ETF expertise as invaluable assets. Invesco is one of the largest issuers of ETFs in the U.S., with over 200 ETFs traded on U.S. markets and approximately $425 billion in assets under management (AUM). The company recently experienced another significant departure, as Anna Paglia, who served as global head of ETFs, indexed strategies, SMAs, and models at Invesco for the past seven years, left to join State Street Global Advisors as executive vice president and chief business officer. Grayscale aims to convert its GBTC bitcoin trust into an ETF in January, pending the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision on whether to approve the launch of 13 potential spot bitcoin ETFs, including those of BlackRock, Invesco, and Franklin, among others.
View full text