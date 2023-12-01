Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Elon Musk-Inspired Tokens Flood Crypto Market with Market Caps Exceeding $25 Million

Binance News
2023-12-01 17:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Elon Musk's controversial words this week have inspired the creation of hundreds of tokens, some reaching market capitalizations of over $25 million. GFY, short for 'go f--k yourself,' led the pack, with more than 250 GFY tokens issued on several networks, mainly on Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum. Market capitalizations of these tokens range from under $15,000 to more than $25 million, with the largest one attracting $19 million in trading volumes in the past 24 hours from around 4,000 holders. Other tokens inspired by Musk include TRUCK, which appeared after Tesla debuted its Cybertruck, and GROK, named after the GrokAI chatbot built by xAI, a division of X. GROK surged more than 10,000% after issuance in early November but dropped 50% after its developer was linked to failed projects. Meme coins have gained popularity in the crypto trading landscape, with some professional investors believing they will always remain a part of the crypto ecosystem. James Wo, founder of crypto fund DFG, said in an interview that meme trading is a risky way to seek excessive returns, but when it pans out, the upside can be huge, leading to large up-swings even in a bear market.
View full text