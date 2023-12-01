Adam Weitsman Acquires Gold Mega Koda #9969 for 100 ETH

According to Foresight News, Upstate Shredding CEO, renowned American industrialist, entrepreneur, investor, collector, and philanthropist Adam Weitsman announced on Twitter that he has purchased Gold Mega Koda #9969 from Animoca Brands for 100 ETH. Foresight News also noted that Weitsman previously acquired Mega Koda #9951 and bought the 'Dookie Dash Golden Key' for $1.6 million (1000 ETH).

