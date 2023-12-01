copy link
Adam Weitsman Acquires Gold Mega Koda #9969 for 100 ETH
2023-12-01 15:17
According to Foresight News, Upstate Shredding CEO, renowned American industrialist, entrepreneur, investor, collector, and philanthropist Adam Weitsman announced on Twitter that he has purchased Gold Mega Koda #9969 from Animoca Brands for 100 ETH. Foresight News also noted that Weitsman previously acquired Mega Koda #9951 and bought the 'Dookie Dash Golden Key' for $1.6 million (1000 ETH).
