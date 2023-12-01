Magic Eden Integrates NFT Marketplace into Blockchain Strategy Game Honeyland

According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace Magic Eden has integrated its platform directly into the blockchain strategy game Honeyland, making it accessible on iOS and Android devices. Honeyland users can now use the native currency HXD to buy, sell, and trade in-game digital assets in the form of NFTs. Foresight News previously reported in February that Magic Eden Ventures, the venture capital arm of the NFT marketplace, had invested in 11 Web3 gaming studios, including Honeyland.

