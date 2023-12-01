ApeCoin Releases Q3 2023 Transparency Report

According to Foresight News, ApeCoin has released its transparency report for the third quarter of 2023. As of September 30, the financial status includes 370 million APE tokens deposited in the treasury, 205,279 APE tokens used for accounts payable, and 96 million APE tokens reserved for grants. The foundation currently holds 369,830,835 APE tokens and 520,401 USDC, with a total of 360,464,340 APE tokens held in wallets. As of September 30, there were no inflows of APE tokens, while operational expenses amounted to 1,482,874 APE tokens. The foundation's grants totaled 19,526,248 APE tokens during the same period.

