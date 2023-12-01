Decentralized Identity Management Solution Gataca Raises €1.3M in Strategic Funding

According to Foresight News, Madrid-based decentralized identity management solution Gataca has completed a €1.3 million (approximately $1.41 million) strategic funding round. The round saw participation from Signature Ventures, US-based fund SBXi, and a group of early supporters of the company. The funds will be used for the development of new products and features, as well as expanding the team size. Additionally, Signature Ventures has joined Gataca's cap table as a new financial partner.

