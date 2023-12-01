Bitfarms Reports November 2023 Update: BTC Production and Revenue

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms has released its November 2023 update, revealing a production of 392 BTC, a 1.5% decrease compared to October. The company's hash rate increased by 2% to 6.4 EH/s. Bitfarms sold 350 BTC, generating a total revenue of $12.8 million. Additionally, the company confirmed the purchase of 35,888 Bitmain T21 mining machines. The decrease in BTC production is relatively small, and the increase in hash rate indicates that Bitfarms is continuing to expand its mining capabilities. The sale of 350 BTC and the revenue generated from it demonstrates the company's ability to generate income from its mining operations. The purchase of additional Bitmain T21 mining machines will further enhance Bitfarms' mining capacity and potentially increase its BTC production in the future.

