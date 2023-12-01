Lido Releases Q3 Validator and Node Operator Metrics Report

According to Foresight News, Lido has released its Q3 validator and node operator metrics report. The number of node operators increased by two compared to Q2, reaching a total of 31. Approximately 60% of node operators are located in Europe, with new business expansions in Latin America and Africa. In Q4, seven more node operators are expected to be added. In terms of Ethereum consensus clients, Lighthouse and Prysm continue to dominate with 38% and 30% shares, respectively. Teku's usage rate increased from 14.3% to 15.3%, while Nimbus remained stable at around 10.7%. Grandine's usage dropped from 3.3% in Q2 to 2.8% in Q3. Among Lido node operators, Lighthouse's usage rate decreased from 33.0% to 30.9%, Prysm increased from 23.1% to 27.8%, and Vouch dropped from 23.7% to 22.7%. Regarding execution clients, Geth's usage rate in Q3 decreased by 2.41 to 76.15%, while Nethermind increased by 2.6% to 12.8%.

