Velodrome Frontend Restored After Social Engineering Attack

According to Foresight News, decentralized trading protocol Velodrome announced that its frontend has been restored and is continuing to investigate the social engineering attack against its provider and the attacker. Previously, on November 29, Velodrome stated, 'The frontend is currently under threat, please do not interact with Velodrome temporarily, the team is investigating.' Analyst ZachXBT reported that the stolen funds were suspected to have flowed to addresses starting with 0x02BA1 and 0xf64fC. Velodrome later updated that the protocol funds are safe, and the contracts are not affected. Users are advised to ensure they are accessing the correct decentralized frontend website of Velodrome and check all permissions granted in the past few hours.

