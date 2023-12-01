Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Global Monetary Tightening Cycle Nears End as Emerging Markets Cut Rates

Binance News
2023-12-01 12:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the global monetary tightening cycle appeared to be nearing its end in November, as major developed central banks delivered only one increase, and the number of rate cuts surpassed hikes for the first time in 33 months across emerging markets. In November, six of the central banks overseeing the ten most heavily traded currencies held rate-setting meetings, with only the Reserve Bank of Australia raising rates by 25 basis points (bps). Policymakers in the United States, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway, and Britain chose to keep benchmarks unchanged at their meetings. This contrasts with October, when five of the major developed central banks met without delivering a single rate hike. The year-to-date rally stands at +1,175 bps across 37 hikes, according to Reuters calculations. While the rate hike cycle is undoubtedly winding down for major central banks as inflation slowly subsides and growth concerns increase, markets and policymakers seem to disagree on what will happen next. Traders have increased bets that big central banks such as the Fed and the ECB will cut rates in the first half of next year. However, others are more skeptical. Jean Boivin at BlackRock Investment Institute noted that inflation is expected to remain well above 2% central bank policy targets due to significant structural shifts such as slowing labor force growth, geopolitical fragmentation, and the low-carbon transition. This may prevent banks from pivoting as soon as some optimists hope. In emerging economies, the number of rate cuts exceeded rate hikes in November for the first time since February 2021 across the Reuters sample of 18 central banks in developing economies, 14 of which held rate-setting meetings last month.
View full text