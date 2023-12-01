copy link
Aevo Introduces Spot Swaps for Collateral Conversion
2023-12-01 12:03
According to Foresight News, options exchange Aevo has announced the launch of Spot Swaps, allowing users to convert their collateral between ETH, USDC, USDT, and WBTC within the platform. Previously, users had to withdraw their collateral, exchange it for other assets on a DEX, and then redeposit the funds.
