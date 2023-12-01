Forkast Labs Dismisses Most Editors and Suspends Editorial Operations

According to Foresight News, Web3 digital economy media intelligence platform Forkast Labs has reportedly dismissed most of its editors and suspended editorial operations at the end of November. The website stopped publishing articles and video content last month. Foresight News previously reported in January 2023 that Web3 media company Forkast.News and blockchain data analytics firm CryptoSlam announced their merger into Forkast Labs. The new company initially planned to launch data indices, APIs, and business intelligence products to measure the digital economy based on real-time on-chain data, creating a universal methodology for investors to evaluate blockchain projects.

