MYX.Finance Addresses Testnet Interruption and Pyth Oracle Issues

According to Foresight News, decentralized perpetual contract exchange MYX.Finance recently announced that the interruption in its testnet was due to the temporary suspension of the Linea testnet and issues with the Pyth oracle service. The recent Pyth contract upgrade led to unforeseen problems, affecting trading efficiency. Currently, the team is actively addressing the challenges brought by the Pyth oracle delay and will optimize the graphical interface. In addition, the team is working with Linea to resolve issues related to retrieving test tokens from the faucet.

